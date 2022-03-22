7-Year-Old Girl Who Sang ‘Let It Go' in Ukraine Bomb Shelter Stuns With New Performance

The 7-year-old Ukrainian girl who comforted people in a bomb shelter by singing "Let It Go" from "Frozen" has continued to be a voice of hope for her country, this time with an emotional performance on a stage in Poland.

Amellia Anisovych, who is among the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland, commanded center stage in front of a capacity crowd at a stadium in Lodz on Sunday for a concert to benefit her home country.

Thousands of people in the crowd lit up their phones as Anisovych opened the "Together with Ukraine" charity concert with a moving performance of Ukraine's national anthem.

The young girl safely made it to Poland with her grandmother, brother and mother, while her father reportedly remains in Kyiv. She and her family are part of the more than two million people who have fled to Poland out of the more than 3.5 million refugees who have left Ukraine since the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations.

Anisovych looked angelic under the lights of center stage as she helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for her home country as part of the benefit.

"I would say thank you that you enjoy my singing," Anisovych told the BBC after her family made it safely to Poland. "I practice singing every day in the morning, afternoon and evening. I rehearse, and that is why ('Let It Go') turned out so well.

"It has always been my dream to sing."

The precocious young girl's latest song came in a more formal setting, two weeks after she made a bomb shelter her stage when she broke into a rendition of "Let It Go" in Kyiv as Russian forces advanced on the city. In a video of the moment, she beams as she receives applause from the other people taking shelter.

Her impromptu performance captured hearts across the world, including Broadway star Idina Menzel, the original singer of "Let It Go."

"We see you. We really, really see you," Menzel tweeted.

The composer of "Let It Go," Kristen Anderson-Lopez, also took notice of the little girl's performance.

“Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice, my husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain," she tweeted. "The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!”

