At least 7 people injured, including 16-year-old girl, after a shooting in North Philly

Seven people have been injured after a shooting in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police said

At approximately 6:22 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of N. Bambrey Street for multiple people shot, police said.

When police arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg. They were transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

At that time three people, a woman and two men, showed up to the hospital by private vehicles. They are also in stable condition, police said.

A sixth victim, a 16-year-old girl, at the scene approached officers and said she believed she was hit by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital with a graze wound to her stomach.

A seventh victim, a 19-year-old woman, showed up to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the lower back. She is also in stable condition.

The adults are believed to be between 19 and 43 years old, Chief Police Inspector Scott Small said.

Small said all the victims were standing on the sidewalk when a dark-colored four-door Sedan pulled up, going eastbound on Somerset Street, and possibly three men got out. Thats when 17 shots were fired into a crowd where the victims were shot and the shooter or shooters got back into the vehicle.

"We believe they shot into this crowd intentionally and that someone may have been the intended target," Small said. "Very possible that several others or most of them were not the intended target, they were struck by stray gunfire."

Most of the victims live on the 2800 block of Bambrey Street, Small said.

The three men were last seen getting back into the vehicle and going eastbound on Somerset Street, according to the police. The Sedan does have some type of yellow tape or plastic securing the rear trunk, Small said. Police helicopters are up searching for that vehicle at this time.

Real-time crime cameras did capture the incident as well as private cameras in the area.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where police tape can be seen bocking off a street to traffic. Police could also be seen going into one of the homes on the street.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

