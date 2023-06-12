Manchester

7 adults, 4 kids displaced by fire at Manchester, Conn. apartment

Seven adults and four kids are displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Manchester on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire on Oakland Street around 9:40 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls.

When fire crews arrived to the two-story, six-apartment building, crews found fire showing from one of the apartments on the second floor.

Heavy fire was found in the apartment and crews ventilated the building by opening a hole in the roof.

The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes.

According to fire officials, seven adults and four kids are now displaced. The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal's Office is conducting a cause and origin investigation with the State Fire Marshal and Manchester Police Department.

