63-Vehicle Pileup Leaves More Than 30 Injured in Virginia

By Associated Press

Dozens of cars were involved in a major pileup on a major interstate in Virginia.
York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

Police in Virginia say a 63-vehicle pileup on a major interstate in York County has left some people with critical injuries.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement that the accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. Sunday. A section of Interstate 64 has been shut down as state troopers investigate.

Thirty-five people were transported with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, according to police.

Virginia State Police

The York County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation were also on scene. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

State police tweeted that there was fog and ice along a bridge at the time of the wreck.

