6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

The epicenter of the earthquake is shown as a star in this graphic provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck offshore near the islands of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico.

The earthquake occurred at about 11:20 p.m. ET Monday at a depth of about 6 miles, according to the USGS.

USGS geophysicist Jessica Turner said the earthquake was felt in both Puerto Rico and in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.

Turner said heavy damage is not expected from the shallow earthquake, particularly because it occurred far from population centers.