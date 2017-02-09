6 Essential Life Hacks for Surviving Cold Winter Weather - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Warnings, Watches for Winter Storm
logo_nyc_2x

6 Essential Life Hacks for Surviving Cold Winter Weather

By Jessica Glazer

6 PHOTOS

Jan 16, 2019

Published Feb 9, 2017 at 7:59 AM | Updated at 11:57 AM EST on Jan 16, 2019
Here are a few life hacks to get you through the winter, including tips for your pet, car and phone. Tips come from the ASPCA, the National Weather Service, PCWorld and AAA.
More Photo Galleries
In Memoriam: Carol Channing Dies at 97
'Net Pay: $0.00': How the Shutdown Is Affecting the Country
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us