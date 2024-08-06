$52,000 was tossed from BMW as driver fled from troopers in Connecticut

Someone in a BWM tossed a bag filled with $52,000 in cash out of a car while trying to evade police in Plainfield, according to state police.

State police said they responded to the service plaza on Interstate 395 North around 11:11 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a man tampering with an ATM and looking into parked cars.

When troopers responded, they saw a man running across the highway to a black BMW sport utility vehicle with Pennsylvania plates in the southbound service plaza and speed away on I-395 South, state police said.

When troopers tried to stop the BMW, several items were thrown from it and police later recovered a backpack that held around $52,000 in $20 bills, a mobile hotspot and an iPhone.

State police did not chase the car.

They said surveillance footage from around 7:15 a.m. showed at least two people in the same BMW as it was driving by the plaza.

Then two men, possibly the same people in different clothing, were seen entering the northbound Exxon Mobil gas station at different times.

One was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and tan pants and used an electronic device to remove money from a Citibank ATM, police said.

The other wore a white Nike short-sleeve shirt and tan pants.

Both wore white shoes, black caps a tan waist bag and sunglasses.

State police released the following images.

Anyone who has information should call Detective Patrick O’Brien, of the Eastern District Major Crime Squad, at (860) 896-3233 or email Patrick.J.Obrien@ct.gov.