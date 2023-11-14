Curious about which words were first recorded in English the year you were born?
There's a tool that can help you find out.
The Merriam-Webster Time Traveler records which words were first used in print all the way until before the 12th century. Explore the webpage to see which words came into print the year you were born – and the findings might surprise you.
Some words might evoke nostalgia or remind you of different zeitgeist eras, others might make you laugh. Here's a shortened selection of words that were first recorded in English from 1960 through 2022. Click here to view the full Time Traveler tool.
1960
- Acid reflux
- Bossa nova
- Fast-food
- Poo
- Theme park
1961
- Black Friday
- Computer science
- Conspiracy theorist
- Fettucine Alfredo
- Gaslighting
1962
- Belgian waffle
- Coffee table
- Miniskirt
- Red-flag
- Salsa
1963
- Baby boomer
- Deadass
- Neuroscience
- Sexism
- Yay
1964
- Colorism
- Gentrification
- Homophobia
- Pantsuit
- Quinceañera
1965
- Biohazard
- Domino theory
- Maltipoo
- Stagflation
- Xerox
1966
- Art deco
- Gochujang
- Noise pollution
- Red Guard
- Yuck
1967
- Dirtbag
- Ego trip
- Paramedic
- Rip off
- Slo-mo
1968
- Butt naked
- Fanfic
- Jazz-rock
- Reggae
- Ziplock
1969
- Afrobeat
- Bollywood
- DUI
- Point guard
- String bikini
1970
- Agent Orange
- Bad hair day
- Control freak
- Love handles
- Skate park
1971
- Camerawoman
- Dashcam
- Open marriage
- Username
- Wild card
1972
- Beer pong
- Cash cow
- Floppy disk
- Latina
- Playlist
1973
- Fact-check
- Hot tub
- Sea monkey
- Oobleck
- Pro-choice
1974
- CT scan
- Life support
- Transgender
- Touch screen
- Wimp out
1975
- Brainiac
- Fast fashion
- Greenhouse gas
- Playdate
- Smashburger
1976
- Ableism
- Digital camera
- Meme
- Pooper-scooper
- Wannabe
1977
- Buzz cut
- Gamer
- Karaoke
- Shopaholic
- Strip mall
1978
- BFF
- Eye candy
- Improv
- Stockholm syndrome
- Pad thai
1979
- Breakout session
- Hip-hop
- Lip-lock
- Pepper spray
1980
- Air guitar
- Baby bump
- Chill out
- Fugly
- One-trick pony
1981
- App
- Boom box
- Elbow bump
- Party monster
- Warm fuzzies
1982
- Baby fever
- Gaydar
- Impostor syndrome
- Tiramisu
- Valley girl
1983
- Bae
- Cell phone
- Green screen
- Screenshot
- Zip tie
1984
- Down bad
- Geeked
- Laptop
- Netizen
- Sriracha
1985
- Air fryer
- Anime
- Boy band
- Cool beans
- Intifada
1986
- Chat room
- Cringey
- Glasnost
- Internet
- Jump scare
1987
- Down
- Generation X
- GIF
- Paintball
- Virtual reality
1988
- Emo
- F-bomb
- Mad cow disease
- Mosh pit
- Stress ball
1989
- Bubble butt
- Caffeinate
- Cybersecurity
- Intersectionality
- Juneteenth National Independence Day
1990
- Hand gel
- LARP
- McMansion
- Shout-out
- Twentysomething
1991
- Arnold Palmer
- Bestie
- Cybercrime
- Granny panties
- NPC
1992
- Buzzkill
- Gen X
- Man cave
- MILF
- Photoshop
1993
- Cosplay
- Fashionista
- Gender-fluid
- Generation Z
- Website
1994
- Bootylicious
- Cyber warfare
- Friend zone
- Upcycle
- Wifebeater
1995
- Bridezilla
- Jorts
- Mom jeans
- Noob
- Slacktivism
1996
- Face-palm
- GOAT
- Live streaming
- Phishing
- Smartphone
1997
- Auto-tune
- Bokey
- Emoji
- Friends with benefits
- Judgy
1998
- Amirite
- Cyberbullying
- Dark web
- Neurodiversity
- Social networking
1999
- Blogger
- Carbon footprint
- Clickbait
- Incel
- K-pop
2000
- FaceTime
- Faux-hawk
- Geocaching
- Google (verb)
- Speed dating
2001
- Anti-vaxxer
- Bromance
- Forever chemical
- Captcha
- Twerking
2002
- Beast mode
- Nip slip
- Selfie
- TL;DR
- Vlog
2003
- Binge-watch
- Dad bod
- Flash mob
- Net neutrality
- Social distancing
2004
- Chonky
- FOMO
- Paywall
- Podcast
- Social media
2005
- Butt-dial
- Glamping
- Rage quit
- Truther
- Upvote
2006
- Bucket list
- Bussin’
- Smishing
- Totes
- YouTuber
2007
- DM
- Epic fail
- Friendsgiving
- Retweet
- Yeet
2008
- Adorbs
- Bitcoin
- Mansplain
- Me Too
- Unfollow
2009
- Alt-right
- Body-shame
- Cryptocurrency
- Jegging
- Vaccine passport
2010
- 5G
- Arab Spring
- Galentine’s Day
2011
- ASMR
- Blockchain
- Thirst trap
- Wokeness
2012
- Escape room
- Ghost gun
- Generative AI
- Hot take
2013
- Adulting
- Bingeable
- Finsta
- Virtue signaling
2014
- Black Lives Matter
- Manspreading
- On fleek
- Zoom
2015
- Blackfishing
- Ghost kitchen
2016
- Cancel culture
- Girlboss
2017
- GOATED
- NFT
- Zoomer
2018
- Deepfake
2019
- Large language model
- Meme stock
2020
- COVID-19
- Doomscroll
- Maskne
- Physically distance
2021
- Delta variant
- Omicron variant
- Rizz
2022
- Spongy moth
- Quit quitter