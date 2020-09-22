5 New COVID-19 Hot Spots Including Rhode Island Added to Conn. Travel Quarantine Advisory

Five new COVID-19 hot spots were added to Connecticut's travel advisory list on Tuesday. The states and territories on the list require people who travel to Connecticut to quarantine or present a negative test for the virus.

Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island and Wyoming are among the newest states added to the list. No states or territories were removed.

There are currently 35 states and territories on the list:

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

It was nearly three months ago that the governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey put a travel restriction in place as an effort to keep coronavirus infection rates low in the region after emerging for being hot spots while rates have swelled in other parts of the country.

People who are traveling to Connecticut from designated hotspots, as well as Connecticut residents who are returning from one, can avoid going into quarantine if they provide a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours before travel.

The governor on Monday clarified the state's travel quarantine advisory and when residents returning from hotspots will need to quarantine.

Everyone traveling from a hot spot, however, must fill out a travel advisory form when traveling to Connecticut.

Failure to self-quarantine or to complete the Travel Health Form might result in a civil penalty of $500 for each violation, according to the state's website.

