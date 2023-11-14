New Jersey

5 hurt after school bus crashes on Garden State Parkway in NJ

By David Chang

Five people were injured after a school bus overturned on the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat Township, New Jersey. 

The school bus, which was from Brick Township, New Jersey, overturned in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway near mile marker 69.1 on Tuesday. The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department confirmed with NBC10 that five people suffered minor injuries in the crash. 

Officials have not yet revealed what led to the crash. SkyForce10 was over the scene and showed lanes being closed off near the bus.

This story is developing. Check back for details. 

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
