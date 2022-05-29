Delaware Bay

5 Hospitalized After Out-of-Control Car Crashes into Woman, then Delaware Bay

The out-of-control car crashed into a woman sitting on a bench before going into the water, police said

By Brian Sheehan

A car in the water at the beach
Eric Cheavers / NBC10

Five people were hospitalized after an out-of-control car crashed into the Delaware Bay in New Jersey, hitting a woman sitting on a bench as it sped to the water.

The incident happened after two cars filled with family members went to see the sunset in Lower Township near Lincoln Boulevard, police said.

The driver of one of the two cars may have had a medical episode, police said. The car went out control, hitting another car and then speeding toward the bay.

The car crashed into a bench where a woman was sitting before it ended up in the water, police said.

Two people were sent by medical helicopter from the scene, and three others were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

However, neighbors said the crash could have been worse -- the beach had been packed with people earlier that day.

