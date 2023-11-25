5 dead in Thanksgiving Day fire that engulfed Ohio mobile homes

Five people were found dead after fire swept through neighboring mobile homes on Thanksgiving Day in Ohio, officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday in Athens County. First responders were told people were possibly trapped in two residences as flames consumed the structures and at least one roof collapsed, said Richland Area Fire Chief Dale Sinclair.

The bodies of five people were discovered after the flames were knocked down, Ohio Department of Commerce spokesperson Brandon Klein said. Their identities, cause of death and whether they knew each other were unavailable.

One person was able to flee the fire and was injured, Klein said. The person, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, he said. Their condition was unavailable.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Ohio’s State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Athens County sheriff's office and and coroner's office are investigating the cause of the fire, Klein said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

Ziggy, who is already adapting to life at home, has traded his shelter kennel for a couch and spends most of his time going for long walks and car rides.