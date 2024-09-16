Four Philadelphia men are accused of stealing meat, alcohol and seafood from trucks at service areas along the New Jersey Turnpike.

Shaun Coleman, 23, Salahudin Reddy, 37, Hanif Tucker, 31, and Rashan Clark-Reddy, 26, all of Philadelphia, are charged with numerous offenses in connection to at least nine burglaries, the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General announced on Monday, Sept. 16.

During the two-month “Operation Beef Bandit,” New Jersey State Police investigated break-ins at parked and often occupied trailers at NJ Turnpike service areas in which high-valued goods -- including meat, alcohol and seafood -- were stolen.

The suspects were also connected to similar thefts over the past three years across the tri-state area in which merchandise worth millions of dollars was stolen, according to officials.

On Sept. 13, 2024, around 1:25 a.m., New Jersey State Police spotted two vehicles enter the Molly Pitcher Service Area on the NJ Turnpike. They then spotted four suspects stealing boxes of meat from a parked and occupied truck, investigators said.

The responding troopers arrested one of the men, later identified as Hanif Tucker, officials said. A second suspect, Shaun Coleman, tried to run away on foot but was captured shortly after, according to investigators.

The other two suspects, Salahudin Reddy and Rashan Clark-Reddy, tried to flee in a stolen vehicle and intentionally crashed into an occupied and unmarked police car, officials said. They were then captured after damaging two marked state police vehicles during a brief chase, officials said.

Three state troopers suffered minor injuries during the arrests. Only one of the troopers was hospitalized and later released.

Coleman is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit cargo theft.

Reddy is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit cargo theft, possession of burglary tools, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, resisting by flight and criminal mischief.

Clark-Reddy is charged with eluding, receiving stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit cargo theft and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Tucker is charged with receiving stolen property, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit cargo theft and possession of burglary tools.

All four men are lodged in Middlesex County Jail pending a bail detention hearing. While they are all in custody, police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the cargo thefts or similar thefts should call the New Jersey State Police Troop “D” Moorestown Station Detective Bureau at (732) 522-4295, extension 3226. Tips can be anonymous.