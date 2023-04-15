bantam

4 Injured in Golf Cart Rollover at Conn. Campground

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Four people are injured after a golf cart rolled over at a campground in Bantam on Saturday.

Dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the Cozy Hill campground around 9:15 a.m. after getting a report of a golf cart rollover with injuries.

An ambulance and LifeStar were requested to the scene due to the reported number of patients and extent of injuries.

Firefighters said LifeStar was later determined to not be necessary and was canceled.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

EMS personnel transported four people to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital to be treated for what they said were non-life threatening injuries.

This article tagged under:

bantam
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us