$380,000 worth of vehicles stolen from South Windsor, Conn. car dealership: PD

An investigation is underway after multiple vehicles worth about $380,000 total were stolen from a garage at a South Windsor car dealership early Wednesday morning.

Police said multiple suspects broke a window and entered Mike and Tony Auto Sales on John Fitch Boulevard around 1:10 a.m.

According to investigators, four vehicles totaling about $380,000 in value were stolen out of the garage of the main building.

Officials said three of the vehicles are described as a purple 2016 Porsche 911, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger and a red 2022 Dodge Ram.

Authorities said the fourth stolen vehicle was used to ram the gate open and was then abandoned on Edwin Road. Police did release details about the make and model of this vehicle.

Tracking hardware in one of the stolen vehicles had it in New York City around 3:45 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.