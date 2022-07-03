funeral home

31 Decomposing Bodies Found at Indiana Funeral Home, Police Say

The cremated remains of 16 people were also found after Jeffersonville police received a tip about the condition of the business. No arrests have been made

Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Ind.
Google Maps

The decomposing bodies of 31 people along with the cremated remains of 16 were discovered by officers inspecting a funeral home in Indiana, police said Saturday.

The inspection of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center came following a tip on the condition of the business, said Maj. Isaac Parker of the police department in Jeffersonville, Indiana, a city adjacent to Louisville, Kentucky.

The bodies were said to be in varying stages of decomposition. It's not clear if police suspect there was any wrongdoing. No arrests have been made.

The Jeffersonville Police Department said the discovery is part of an ongoing investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

funeral homeIndianaInvestigationcoroner report
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us