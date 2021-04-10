Three Children Found Fatally Stabbed in Los Angeles

A grandmother went inside a Reseda apartment Saturday morning and found her three young grandchildren had been stabbed to death, Los Angeles police said.
The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, Sgt. David Bambrick of the LAPD's West Valley Division said.
The children are all under the age of 5, the LAPD said.
Police were searching for the killer or killers and the LAPD's Homicide Division was charged with investigating the killings, police said.
Police said Liliana Carrillo, 30, was identified as a person of interest in the case and that Carrillo was suspected in a carjacking in the Bakersfield area on Saturday. She was believed to be driving a silver Toyota pickup truck with license J258T0.
