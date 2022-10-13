2 Officers Killed, 1 Seriously Injured in Bristol, Conn.

Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was seriously injured in Bristol Wednesday night, according to state police.

It happened on Redstone Hill Road around 11 p.m.

UPDATE: 2 officers were fatally shot and 1 is with serious injuries. We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2022

To honor the police officers who died, the governor is directing that U.S. and state flags in Connecticut be lowered to half-staff.

“The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

“I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot while responding to this emergency and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state. This continues to be an active situation, and I’ve directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the Connecticut State Police to support the Bristol Police Department and greater community in every way they can,” Lamont added.

The governor said the flags should be lowered immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting scene and maintained a large presence in the area into Thursday morning.

LifeStar helicopter crews said they responded to the scene, but did not transport anyone by helicopter.

A person who lives in the area told us he was playing tennis at Page Park when he heard gunshots.

"All we heard was sirens and then we heard the helicopter flying around from Page Park which is about two miles from here," Ted Krawiec said. “It’s scary, especially Bristol is, I mean, a peaceful town and it’s scary to hear something like this is happening here."

A large number of police officers were also at Bristol Hospital early Thursday morning. There was also a Bristol fire truck at the hospital with a large American flag hanging from its raised ladder.

Emergency responders held a procession to escort the two officers who died from Bristol Hospital to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. It was traveling along Route 6 to Route 4.

