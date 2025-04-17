Alabama

3 dead in boat crash at Alabama fishing tournament

The crash happened on Lewis Smith Lake during the Tackle Warehouse Invitational.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Three people died in a boat crash on an Alabama lake during a fishing tournament Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash between two vessels on Lewis Smith Lake happened at 7:03 a.m. when a Nitro Bass Boat struck a Center Console boat, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

The accident occurred on the second day of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational, Major League Fishing said in a statement.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest concern are with everyone affected by this tragic incident,” Major League Fishing said.

The dead were identified as Joey M. Broom, 58; John K. Clark, 44; and Jeffrey C. Little, 62, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

All three were on the Center Console boat, the agency said. Clark and Little were thrown overboard and drowned, it said, while Broom died of injuries in the crash.

“Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division are still actively investigating this incident,” the agency said.

The third and final day of the tournament has been canceled, Major League Fishing said.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization,” Kathy Fennel, the MLF's executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

