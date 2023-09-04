3 arrested in connection to pedestrian being struck by car in East Haven, Conn.

Three people have been arrested in connection to a pedestrian being struck by a car in East Haven on Sunday.

First responders were called to Glen Haven Drive and Thornton Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.

Once at the scene, firefighters said they found a man with serious injuries underneath a vehicle.

Firefighters utilized tools to lift the car and remove the man who was pinned.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, the incident happened after a fight between two groups of people who knew each other.

During the incident, police said 29-year-old Anthony Kosko, of New Haven, accelerated his vehicle toward the pedestrian. Kosko then reportedly hit the pedestrian and trapped him underneath his vehicle.

Authorities said Kosko fled the scene on foot immediately after the incident, but returned shortly after to speak with police. He was detained and later arrested.

Kosko is facing charges including assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, breach of peace and evading responsibility resulting in serious injury. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court on September 13.

Two other people were also arrested in connection to the incident.

Police said 35-year-old Erin Lisej, of Stratford, was charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief while 29-year-old Tyler Paolini, of Trumbull, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both Lisej and Paolini were released on a $2,500 bond and are due in court on September 13.