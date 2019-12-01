3 Dead After Plane Crash North of San Antonio International Airport

Three people are dead after a plane crashed on the north side of San Antonio International Airport Sunday night, fire officials say.

Three people are dead after a plane crashed on the north side of San Antonio International Airport Sunday night, fire officials say.

The plane was en route from Sugarland to Boerne when it started to have engine problems and tried to divert to San Antonio International Airport, San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood said. The plane fell about 150 yards short of the runway and crashed onto a sidewalk.

Hood said all three passengers on the plane died, but no one in the area was injured. He added it was fortunate the plane did not land on a building.

Authorities searched the area for 20 blocks in each direction and did find major debris, Hood said.

A witness told San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI that the plane took a nose dive and crashed.

"It made like a little whirly sound," the witness said. "They were asking me if it sounded like it hit anything, and besides the ground, I couldn't hear anything. But it made a whoosh sound when it was diving."

