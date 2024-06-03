California

Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine found by Airbnb cleaning crews in California

Investigators believe the suspects used a U-Haul van to transport the narcotics from the house.

Alhambra Police Department

Cleaning crews at Airbnbs and hotels often find items that guests accidentally leave behind.

But a group that was supposed to clean a house in Alhambra, California was in for a surprise.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

When they saw guests, who stayed at a house in the 1400 block of Ethel Avenue last month, left behind multiple boxes, they called police.

After investigators with the Alhambra Police Department responded to the call, they learned those boxes contained about 235 pounds of methamphetamine.

As authorities checked footage from the RING camera at the property, they saw people engaging in suspicious activities.

“The suspects were caught on RING camera footage using a U-Haul van to transport the narcotics,” Alhambra Police said in a social media post.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

U.S. & World

Minnesota 56 mins ago

Juror in fraud trial reports woman dropped off $120,000 at her house in attempt to bribe for acquittal

Congress 2 hours ago

Fauci parries Republicans in combative hearing about Covid's origins and possibility of a lab leak

While officers were at the house, the same vehicle caught on camera somehow returned to the location and tried to get away by making a U-turn.

But officers caught up with the two suspects in the car and arrested them for transporting narcotics, the police department said. 

In response to the incident, Airbnb said it has removed a booking guest from the platform, adding it's working closely with the Alhambra Police Department with the investigation. 

This article tagged under:

California
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us