22 U.S. service members injured in helicopter incident in northeastern Syria, officials say

No enemy fire was reported in the incident, the military command said.

By NBC staff

JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Twenty-two U.S. service members were injured in a “helicopter mishap” Sunday in northeastern Syria, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

According to the statement, the service members are receiving treatment for their injuries, and 10 were evacuated to "higher care facilities."

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

