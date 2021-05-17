Arizona

22 People Rescued After Roller Coaster in Arizona Gets Stuck

Rescue crews were dispatched and were able to escort 22 people off the ride safely

This photo provided by Glendale Fire Department responders rescuing people stuck on a roller coaster at Castles N’ Coasters on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department said the ride got stuck Saturday, with riders perched 20 feet (six meters) off the ground. Rescue crews were dispatched and were able to escort 22 people off the ride safely.
Glendale Fire Department via AP

Nearly two dozen people who were stranded after a roller coaster stalled mid-ride at an Arizona amusement park are safe.

News reports and the Phoenix Fire Department say the ride at Castles N’ Coasters in Phoenix got stuck Saturday, with riders perched 20 feet (6 meters) off the ground.

Rescue crews were dispatched and were able to escort 22 people off the ride safely.

There was no immediate word on what caused the Desert Storm roller coaster to freeze up.

This article tagged under:

Arizonaroller coaster
