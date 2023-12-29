2023

Do you remember the news of 2023? Take our quiz

Take this quiz to see how much you remember — and how much you forgot

By Ethan May

Taylor Swift, Kevin McCarthy, Patrick Mahomes.
Getty Images

Wait, 2023 is almost over already? How did that happen? Where did the time go?

As each year goes by, it’s easy to forget everything that happened, especially in a year as packed with news as this one. The war continued in Ukraine. A new war started in the Middle East. U.S. politicians positioned themselves for the 2024 presidential election. And that barely scratches the surface of everything that happened.

Take this quiz to see how well you remember — or how much you forgot.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Interactive quiz created by Annetta Stogniew

New Year's Eve Dec 26

How to watch the 2024 ball drop from Times Square on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Dec 27

1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year's Eve thanks to date's pattern

New Year's Eve Dec 14

History of ‘Auld Lang Syne' — that New Year's song 

This article tagged under:

2023
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us