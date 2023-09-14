Libya

20,000 people feared dead in Libyan city destroyed by floods

A precise tally of the rising number of people killed is incredibly difficult given the level of destruction

AP Photo/Yousef Murad

Up to 20,000 people are now feared dead after torrents of water ripped through eastern Libya — a devastating toll that could largely have been avoided, global officials said Thursday.

As rescuers in the ruined city of Derna searched underwater and under rubble, fears grew that rotting bodies could lead to a deadly outbreak of disease in the wake of this week's floods.

A precise tally of the rising number of people killed is incredibly difficult given the level of destruction and the chaotic political situation in the region, with bodies still washing up on the shore and burials being held in mass graves.

More than 8,000 were killed after Mediterranean storm Daniel pummeled eastern Libya, causing two dams to burst.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here.

This article tagged under:

Libya
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us