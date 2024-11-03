US-Mexico Border

Nearly 200 families separated by US-Mexico border reunite briefly in annual event

Tears flowed as Mexican families reunited at the border with relatives who migrated to the U.S. Adults and children crossed the Rio Grande to meet their loved ones.

By The Associated Press

People living in Mexico meet with relatives living in the U.S., during the annual “Hugs not Walls” event on a stretch of the Rio Grande, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

Nearly 200 families gathered Saturday along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border for heartfelt but brief reunions with loved ones they had not seen for years because they live in opposite countries.

Tears flowed and people embraced as Mexican families were allowed to reunite for a few minutes at the border with relatives who migrated to the U.S. Adults and children passed over the Rio Grande to meet with their loved ones.

This year, the annual event organized by an immigrant rights advocacy group happened three days before the U.S. presidential election, whose monthslong campaigns have focused heavily on immigration and border security. It also took place under increased security, according to the Network in Defense of the Rights of Migrants.

“We did not have barbed wire, we did not have so many soldiers deployed in our community,” said Fernando García, the organization’s director, highlighting the border security changes that the border has seen since the reunions began last decade. “The barbed wire had to be opened so that the families could have this event.”

García said he expects migration into the U.S. to continue regardless of who wins Tuesday’s election. Family reunions, he said, will continue, too.

“Deportation policy, border policy, immigration policy, is separating families in an extraordinary way and is deeply impacting these families,” he told reporters ahead of the event.

Immigration has been a hotly debated issue between Republicans and Democrats running up to the 2024 election. Here’s what’s actually happening with immigration in America.
