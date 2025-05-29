Animals

20-foot basking shark spotted off the coast in Rhode Island

A massive basking shark spotted off the coast of Block Island drew comparisons to "Jaws."

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

An unusually large visitor spent its Memorial Day in New England this year.

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of "Jaws," a massive basking shark was spotted off the coast of Block Island in Rhode Island on Monday.

Video of the shark slicing through the water was taken by Jennifer Seebeck and shared on the Atlantic Shark Institute's social media pages.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Clearly a very large shark and reminiscent of a scene from Jaws on this 50th anniversary of the film," the organization said.

While the titular "Jaws" is a great white, a basking shark is the second-largest fish species behind the whale shark. Great whites also have pointed fins, while basking sharks' are more rounded.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Additionally, instead of feasting on beachgoers, basking sharks eat plankton and smaller fish, according to the New England Aquarium.

Fifty years ago "Jaws" terrified audiences into staying out of the water. But researchers on the Cape have a much more nuanced take on the great white sharks in our waters.

This article tagged under:

Animals
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us