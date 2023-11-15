2-year Treasury yield rises as investors weigh inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Wednesday, as investors digested the latest consumer price index and considered the economic outlook ahead of further key data.

At 4:14 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury was trading at 4.4453%, after rising by less than one basis point. It had lost 18 basis points to tumble below the 4.5% mark on Tuesday. The 2-year Treasury yield was last up by around two basis points to 4.8378% after dropping by as many as 21 basis points on Tuesday.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Treasury yields had declined Tuesday, following the release of the October consumer price index reading, which came in lower than expected. The annual rate for the so-called core CPI hit a two-year low of 4%.

On a monthly basis, the core-CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, reflected a 0.2% increase. Economists previously surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting the figures to come in at 4.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

The CPI was flat compared to September, when including food and energy. It was 32% higher year-on-year, which was also below estimates.

The data led markets to cut almost any chance of a rate hike in December, the CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. The likelihood of rates remaining unchanged last stood at 94.5% according to the data.

Questions around whether the Fed would need to hike rates further to bring inflation back to its 2% target have been circling since the central bank's last meeting, where it left rates unchanged but kept the door open for rates to head higher still.

Additional inflation data is due out on Wednesday by way of the producer price index, which tracks prices at the wholesale level. Retail sales figures for October are also expected.

Elsewhere, the October reading of the U.K. inflation, which was released Wednesday, came in lower than expected at 4.6% on an annual basis.