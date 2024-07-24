2-year-old in hospital after being shot in Connecticut: police

A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the hand and foot at a home in Monroe on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police officers and EMS responded to the intersection of Route 110 and Osborn Lane at 9:21 p.m. to investigate an emergency medical incident and found the 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hand and foot, police said.

The child was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and later moved to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment.

Police said they determined that the incident happened at the little boy’s home and his mom started to bring him to the hospital herself, but pulled over and called 911.

The little boy’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said. He underwent surgery for his injuries and is in recovery and with his mom.

Detectives are investigating who was in the house at the time of the shooting and how the gun was accessible to the child or whoever may have pulled the trigger, according to police.

Captain Greg Smith, of Monroe Police, said several people were in the home when the child was shot and the investigation will come down to intent.

Monroe First Selectman Terrence P. Rooney issued a statement on Wednesday morning.

"Our hearts go out to the family and our community as the police continue their investigation of last (night's) shooting incident involving a young child. I humbly ask that as concerned compassionate community members, we respect the privacy of the family and the articulate efforts of our law enforcement professionals at this time," Rooney said in a statement.