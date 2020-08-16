2 UConn Students Test Positive for COVID-19 During Move-In

Two University of Connecticut students moving into residence halls on campus for this semester have tested positive for coronavirus. Every student who moved in this weekend was tested for COVID-19 as soon as they arrived.

School officials said two students tested positive for coronavirus and they have conducted a total of 1,386 student tests as of Sunday morning.

More than 5,500 students are moving into the dorms at UConn this weekend, two weeks before the start of classes.

“Given the volume of testing we are doing, it was inevitable that there would be positive cases,” said UConn Dean of Student Eleanor Daugherty.

“Knowing this, the university has a clear and detailed strategy in place we can quickly implement to address any positives, and have already done so in these cases," Daugherty added.

The students who tested positive have been notified and have been relocated to an isolated space on campus, school officials said.

The school has notified the students' small family unit cohort, identified close contacts and each will be self-quarantining before they're retested, according to school officials.

“This is exactly why UConn created the 14-day quarantine period for our residential students in advance of the start of classes at the end of the month," Daugherty said.

"There will undoubtedly be more positive cases as more tests result in the coming days, and we will address each the same way as we work to protect the health of individual students and our community," Daughtery added.

The living spaces of any students who test positive will be deep cleaned by the school, officials said.

