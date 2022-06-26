17-Year-Old Killed, 21-Year-Old Injured After Serious Crash in Farmington, Conn.

A 17-year-old has died and a 21-year-old is injured after a serious crash in Farmington on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a two-car crash on Colt Highway at the intersection of Fienemann Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police said 17-year-old Luke Roux, of Farmington, and 21-year-old Jacob Coffey, of Farmington, were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

According to investigators, Roux succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said a letter has been sent to the Farmington Public School community with information about available counselor services for students and families.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad responded to investigate. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at (860) 675-2400.