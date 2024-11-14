UConn

2 UConn students arrested after reenacting viral TikTok video inside dining hall

Both were released on $50,000 bonds.

By NBC Connecticut Staff

UConn dining hall
NBC Connecticut

Two UConn students have been arrested in connection with a frightening incident inside a dining hall on campus last week.

It happened Nov. 7 when someone came into the Connecticut Dining Hall and yelled for students to get on the ground while implying he had a gun.

According to UConn police, that person was a student holding a cell phone who was reenacting a viral TikTok video as a second student recorded the incident on his cell phone.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The student holding the phone and yelling was charged with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree threatening/displaying a firearm, and conspiracy to commit first-degree threatening/displaying a firearm.

The student who recorded the incident was charged with second-degree breach of peace and conspiracy to commit threatening/displaying a firearm.

Both were released on $50,000 bonds.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

UConn
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us