2 people used firetruck purchased at auction to impersonate firefighters in Pacific Palisades

Two people suspected of impersonating firefighters were detained Saturday after trying to go through a checkpoint limited to emergency crews responding to the Palisades Fire.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped two individuals from trying to access a checkpoint in a vehicle that looked like a fire engine, Commander Minh G. Dinh of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced in a press conference Sunday.

During questioning, deputies learned one of the individuals purchased the vehicle at an auction. Officials also learned the pair had been in the area for a couple of days.

According to Dinh, the two had equipment similar to what firefighters use, including radios and turnout gear. As a result, they were booked at the Malibu Lost Hills station. Their cases will be presented to the district attorney’s office to consider charges.

Neither of the individuals, who were described as one male and one female, had a criminal history in California. The man, however, has a history of mischief and arson charges out of Oregon.