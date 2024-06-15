Washington DC

2 people shot at Potomac High School in Maryland

Two people were shot, including a child.

By NBC Washington Staff

A shooting took place at Potomac High School in Maryland on Saturday morning, police said.

Prince George's County police confirmed that two people were shot. One of those victims died at the hospital.

The shooting took place at a youth football tournament, hosted to raise awareness for brain cancer, according to an Instagram post advertising the event.

One of the victims, an adult man, was found in the bleachers with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The other victim is a child, whose age was not shared. That child was also taken to the hospital, but their injuries were "non-life-threatening" according to Prince George's County police.

Police are looking for the suspected shooter, who fled the area after the shooting.

The reason for the shooting is not yet clear.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

