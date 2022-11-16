Arizona

2 Parents and 3 Children Found Dead Inside Phoenix Home Following Gas Leak

Police said the incident is now being classified as a "homicide" investigation. 

By Staff Reports and AP

Several people were found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday after a possible gas leak, authorities said.
Three children and two adults were found dead Wednesday morning at a family's residence in Phoenix, Arizona, after a possible gas leak, authorities said.

Phoenix firefighters were initially called to the residence near 7th and Northern avenues for reports of a gas leak around 8 a.m., where they found the bodies of five family members with "obvious signs of trauma," police said.

Video from the scene from Telemundo affiliate KTAZ-TV showed a propane tank in a large taped-off area around the home and multiple emergency response vehicles in the neighborhood.

“This scene is a complete tragedy behind us,” said Sgt. Soliz during a press conference Wednesday. "Not only is this devastating to the first responders that had to respond and witness what’s inside, but this neighborhood is very close-knit, including the extended loved ones and family members that are related to this home and this residence.”

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed. Police said the incident is now being classified as a "homicide" investigation. It's unclear what the source of that gas was at this time.

While authorities did not immediately reveal if the suspect was among the dead, Sgt. Soliz. concluded “there is not a public safety concern.”

