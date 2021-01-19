2 National Guard Members Removed From Inauguration Duty After Militia Links Found

Two U.S. Army National Guard members are being removed from the security mission to secure Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

The two National Guard members have been found to have ties to fringe right group militias, a U.S. Army official and a senior U.S. intelligence official said.

A total of 25,000 National Guard troops were actively supporting D.C. and the effort to secure the inauguration as of Tuesday morning, officials told NBC News.

No plot against Biden was found.

The Army official and the intelligence official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to Defense Department media regulations. They did not say which fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.

Contacted by the AP on Tuesday, the National Guard Bureau referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service and said, “Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration.”

The Secret Service told the AP on Monday it would not comment on if any National Guard members had been pulled from securing the inauguration for operational security reasons.

Photos: Tensions Run High as DC Increases Security Ahead of the Inauguration

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.