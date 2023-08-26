EAST HARTFORD

2 men injured in assault, apparent kidnapping incident in East Hartford, CT

east hartford police cruiser 1
NBCConnecticut.com

Two men are injured after an incident involving an assault and a kidnapping in East Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Burnside Avenue just after midnight for two men who had been assaulted in a parking lot.

Police said one man had been assaulted, had his wrists bound by the suspects and was then put in his own vehicle.

According to police, a second man was taken by the suspects as officers were arriving to the scene.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Later in the morning, East Hartford Police were notified by Wethersfield Police that the man who had been taken earlier had been found in Wethersfield.

Both men suffered minor injuries.

At this time, investigators said the attack appears targeted. There is no immediate threat to the public.

U.S. & World

soccer 5 mins ago

FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss

Amazon 50 mins ago

Amazon will soon let you pay for groceries with your palm at any Whole Foods—but tech experts urge caution

The investigation remains active and is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us