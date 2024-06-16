Juneteenth

2 killed and several wounded in shooting during a Juneteenth celebration in a Texas park

Police do not have a suspect in custody and investigators do not know how many shooters were involved.

By The Associated Press

A shooting in a Texas park left two people dead and several wounded on Saturday, authorities said.

The victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, about 19 miles north of Austin.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

An altercation began between two groups during a concert at the event and someone started shooting, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said during a news conference at the scene.

The two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene were not involved in the altercation, Allen said.

The shooting occurred near a vendor area away from the stage set up for the concert, Allen said.

Police officers and fire department personnel who were attending the event immediately began providing emergency medical care to multiple wounded victims, who were then transported to local hospitals, Allen said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and investigators do not know how many shooters were involved. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

U.S. & World

Art and Culture 1 hour ago

Renaissance painting once stolen and found at bus stop could sell for $32 million at art auction

Religion 3 hours ago

Pilgrims commence the final rites of Hajj as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

“It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else's life,” Allen said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Juneteenth
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us