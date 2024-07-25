The manufacturers of two electric scooters are offering refunds after issuing recalls, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced. Here's what to know:

Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters

DGL Group is recalling Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters due to the risk of serious injury and crash hazard, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The e-scooter’s brakes can fail, posing a risk of serious injury and crash hazard, according to the manufacturer.

DGL Group has received 22 reports of the e-scooter’s brakes failing, which resulted in seven injuries, including abrasions, contusions, a dislocated shoulder, fractured teeth, lacerations and strains.

This recall involves Hover-1 Dynamo e-scooters with certain serial numbers. Only scooters with the letters “WY” as the seventh and eighth letter in the serial number are included in this recall. The serial number can be found on a label on the underside of the scooter.

#RECALL: DGL Group recalls Hover-1 Dynamo e-scooters; brakes can fail, posing a risk of serious injury and crash hazard; sold exclusively @Walmart. Get full refund. CONTACT: 888-556-8426, https://t.co/UlsZYbnUJ9, https://t.co/mvrdLHT0v9https://t.co/IYVS032Wah pic.twitter.com/egT8lf3Wav — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) July 25, 2024

The two-wheeled recalled scooters are matte black and have a kickstand and reflective lights at the front and back of the stand board. The Hover-1 logo appears on the stand board and on the bottom of the stem. Hover-1 is printed on the middle of the stem.

Consumers should stop using the recalled e-scooters immediately and contact DGL Group for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

To receive a refund, consumers will be required to provide photographs of their e-scooter’s serial number and severed motor cable.

The e-scooters were sold online at Walmart.com from November 2021 through July 2022 for about $200.

Razor Icon electric scooters

Razor is recalling thousands of Icon electric scooters because its parts can become separated during use, posing a fall hazard, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves about 7,300 Razor Icon electric scooters with the model numbers 13110003, 13110005, 13110040, 13110042, 13110060, 13110061, 13110062, 13110063, 13110084.

Model numbers are printed in the lower right corner of the label on the bottom of the deck.

The recalled Icon electric scooters were sold in black, blue, orange, pink and red colors at Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Razor.com and other websites from September 2022 through March 2024 for about $600.

The downtube on the recalled scooters can separate from the floorboard during use, posing a fall hazard.

#RECALL: Razor Recalls Icon Electric Scooters Due to Fall Hazard. The downtube of the recalled electric scooter can separate from the floorboard during use, posing a fall risk. Get Refund. CONTACT: Razor at 866-467-2967 or at https://t.co/4KYzh2QMbI.https://t.co/ilaV4Oco3y pic.twitter.com/pc4qVD40ZE — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) July 25, 2024

Razor said it has received 34 reports of partial or complete downtube separation, with two reported injuries, including bruising.

Shoppers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Razor for a refund or coupon.

Consumers with proof of purchase for a recalled scooter bought on or after March 11, 2023, can receive a full refund. All other consumers can receive a $700 coupon for a future purchase on razor.com or can request a $300 refund.

To receive a refund or coupon, consumers will be asked to remove the handlebar and return it to Razor, which will send consumers a prepaid shipping label and pouch for the return.

The scooter's lithium-ion batteries must not be discarded in the trash. It can only be disposed of in accordance with any local or state battery disposal laws.