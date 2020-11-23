2 Dead, Several Wounded in Stabbing at Church in San Jose, Police Say

Two people died and multiple others were "seriously wounded" in a stabbing Sunday night at a church in California, officials said.

The San Jose Police Department tweeted that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church.

Police confirmed that two people died and several others had life-threatening injuries, adding in a tweet that "no church services were being conducted at the time of the stabbing. Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold."

Two victims have succumbed to their injuries and have been pronounced deceased. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020

“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet late Sunday.

The mayor also said in the tweet that a suspect had been arrested, but later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police on the status of the investigation was upcoming.

Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.