2 dead in Wyoming highway tunnel pileup that closed major east-west interstate

The region is under a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook calling for snow

By Dennis Romero and Erick Mendoza | NBC News

Smoke exits a tunnel
Courtesy Wyoming Highway Patrol via Facebook

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash inside a southwest Wyoming highway tunnel Friday, the state Department of Transportation said.

Authorities shut down traffic in both directions along Interstate 80 in Green River after the pileup. The major roadway runs from San Francisco to Teaneck, New Jersey.

Other injuries were reported, but details were not yet available.

The transportation department said the tunnel has been evacuated.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the multi-vehicle crash in westbound lanes shortly after 11:30 a.m. Video from the department of transportation's traffic cams showed black smoke billowing from an exit tunnel.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office described the crash as "a multivehicle pileup, active fire and explosion threat."

Gov. Mark Gordon, calling the crash a tragedy, said there was no estimate for reopening the roadway highway as personnel inspect the tunnel for damage.

“I am praying for all concerned and their families," he said in a statement. "I have directed the appropriate agencies to work with the local communities to offer aid and assistance to the injured, to those who have suffered loss, and in support of efforts to resolve ongoing concerns."

Representatives of a local hospital and the area medical examiner did not immediately respond to requests for information on the number of injured.

The region is under a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook calling for snow. The transportation department on reported a slick and slush-lined Interstate 80 in parts of the state on Friday.

Green River is a city of more than 11,000 in the southwest corner of the state.

This article tagged under:

