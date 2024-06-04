Miami-Dade County

2 cruise ship workers arrested in Florida on child porn possession charges

Iputuagus Karnawan and Imadewisma Dana, both 28, were arrested at the port on Monday, records showed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two cruise ship workers were arrested at PortMiami after authorities said they found child pornography videos on their phones.

Iputuagus Karnawan and Imadewisma Dana, both 28, were arrested at the port on Monday, records showed.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Dana faces five counts of possession of images showing sexual performance by a child while Karnawan faces four similar counts.

According to arrest reports, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was conducting routine cabin searches and came across videos of suspected child abuse material on their cellphones.

Miami-Dade Police responded to take over the investigation and arrested the two men.

The reports didn't say which cruise line the men worked for or which ship they were on.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Both men were booked into jail and later appeared in court, where Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer set their bond at $2,500 on each count.

U.S. & World

Reality TV 16 mins ago

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's ex convicted of hiring mobster to assault her boyfriend

Music & Musicians 20 mins ago

Former protege sues The-Dream, accusing the hitmaking music producer of sexual assault

But Dana and Karnawan, who the reports said are from Indonesia, were being kept behind bars on an immigration hold, records showed.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us