New Jersey

2 Critically Hurt After Truck Crashes Into Bridge Support Beam on NJ Turnpike

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the turnpike near the Robbinsville exit.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were seriously injured after a tractor trailer collided with the support beam of a bridge on the New Jersey Turnpike in Robbinsville, Mercer County, Thursday night. 

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the turnpike near the Robbinsville exit at 9:22 p.m. The truck was carrying watermelons which spilled onto the road after the crash. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two people suffered critical injuries. All northbound lanes except the left shoulder of the inner roadway are closed at the scene of the crash.

U.S. & World

NBA 1 hour ago

Kentucky Basketball Star, NBA Draft Prospect Terrence Clarke Killed in LA Crash

39 mins ago

George Floyd Mural in Houston Defaced With Racial Slur

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyNew Jersey TurnpikeRobbinsville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us