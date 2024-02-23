California

2 children died after falling into a river at campground near Northern California's Shasta Dam

Rescue crews including a dive team searched the water and later recovered the bodies.

By The Associated Press

Shasta Dam near Shasta, Calif. is pictured on Feb. 22, 2008.
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

Two children died after falling into a rushing river near a Northern California campground Thursday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded around 9 a.m. following reports that the children were swept away near Shasta Dam, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Rescue crews including a dive team searched the water and later recovered the bodies, the office said in an afternoon update.

Water flows from the dam were temporarily reduced during the search.

It wasn't known how the children fell into the river near Shasta Lake, about 175 miles (280 kilometers) north of Sacramento.

“The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and allied agencies extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” the statement said.

Several roads were closed during the recovery operation and later reopened.

