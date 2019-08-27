2 Children Killed, Several Hurt in Crash Involving Stolen Police Cruiser in Dayton

Two children were killed and at least nine other people hurt when a suspect driving a stolen police cruiser crashed into two vehicles near a Dayton library Monday night, officials said, NBC News reported.

The incident Monday evening began when police received a report of a stabbing in the city at about 7:10 p.m., police said, according to NBC affiliate WDTN in Dayton.

The stabbing suspect had fled the scene, and a short time later, police responded to a single-vehicle crash in which the fleeing suspect's vehicle apparently hit a tree. Once again, the suspect fled the scene, but this time in a stolen police cruiser from Riverside, a city several miles east of Dayton, said Dayton police Lt. Col. Eric Henderson.

Three minutes later, the suspect, who was driving at a high speed in the stolen cruiser, crashed into at least two occupied vehicles and several parked cars near the Dayton library, police said. At least 11 people had to be removed from their vehicles after the collision.

Five children were taken to local hospitals, one of them in critical condition, WDTN reports.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital with injuries.