Police: Workers Found Dead at Md. County Fair May Have Overdosed

Two workers who were found dead at the Howard County Fair Tuesday may have overdosed, Maryland police say.

An employee called Howard County police after learning that the two men were locked inside a bunkhouse on the fairgrounds.

Firefighters forced their way into the bunkhouse and found the two men dead. One man was said to be in his 30s and the other was in his 40s. Both men were food vendor employees from out of state, according to police.

Investigators found evidence of drug use at the scene. The cause of death will be confirmed through an autopsy, and police say there are no indications of foul play.