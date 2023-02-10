Beginner's luck?

Juliette Lamour, 18, hit a lotto jackpot on her first try, winning $48 million Canadian dollars (nearly $36 million USD).

She is now the youngest person to win such a big prize in Canadian lottery history.

Her grandfather told her to buy a lottery ticket after she turned 18, she said during a ceremony at Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation on Feb. 3.

The university student was working as a pharmacy assistant when she found out that she had won a day after the draw. Her boss checked her numbers on a mobile app and fell to his knees before telling her she won, Lamour said.

She started counting all the zeroes and said she was “in shock” and “didn’t know how to react.”

After Lamour realized she had won the entire LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot, the first person she called was her mother, screaming, “I won the lottery!”

When asked about her plan for the prize money, she said she would keep friends and family in mind but that her priority was finishing her biology report that night.

Lamour, who lives in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, plans to attend the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University and practice in the area.

