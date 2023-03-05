17-Year-Old Killed in Head-On Crash in Woodbury, Conn.

A 17-year-old has died after a head-on crash in Woodbury on Saturday night.

State police said Tristan Ocasio, of Bethlehem, was traveling north on Route 6 around 8:45 p.m. when he veered from his lane and hit a vehicle that was traveling south.

After hitting the first vehicle, investigators said Ocasio struck another vehicle head-on.

Ocasio was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Waterbury Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who has information is asked to call Trooper Fitzsimons #443 at (860) 626-7900 x5007 or by email at connor.fitzsimons@ct.gov.