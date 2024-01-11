California

17-year-old charged with killing four neighbors in central California

The teen lived next door to the victims in the small town of Reedley, southwest of Fresno

By Associated Press

Telemundo Fresno

A 17-year-old boy charged with killing four members of a neighboring family in central California made his first appearance in court Thursday and entered the juvenile equivalent of a not-guilty plea.

The teenager, who was identified in juvenile court only by the initials R.I. because of his age, was ordered to remain in custody. If convicted of four murder charges, he would be held in juvenile hall until he turns 25.

Prosecutors have filed a motion asking that he be tried as an adult, with a possible sentence of life in prison without chance of parole.

The teen lived next door to the victims in the small town of Reedley, southwest of Fresno.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

He is charged with killing 81-year-old Billy Bond; his son, 61-year-old Darrell Bond; granddaughter-in-law, Guadalupe Bond, 44; and grandson, Matthew Bond, 43.

The bodies of Billy Bond, Darrell Bond and Guadalupe Bond were found in the backyard of their home Saturday, including one that was buried in a shallow grave, police said. Matthew Bond's body was found in the detached garage of the teenager's home on Tuesday before he was arrested, authorities said.

Police haven't released details of the killings but have said a safe inside the victims' home that held guns and money had been forced open and emptied, suggesting a possible motive, The Fresno Bee reported.

U.S. & World

SAN DIEGO 34 mins ago

Navy helicopter crashes into San Diego Bay

archeology 1 hour ago

A cluster of lost cities in the Amazon that lasted 1,000 years has been mapped

Several of the teen's relatives were in court for the hearing, including his mother. She and her boyfriend have been charged with being accessories after the fact to the killings and are free on bond.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us